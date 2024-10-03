Velocity Minerals (CVE:VLC) Shares Up 38.7%

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (CVE:VLC – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 38.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.22. 204,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 610% from the average session volume of 28,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.39 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 5.93 and a current ratio of 4.00.

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral resource properties in Bulgaria. It explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds 70% interest in the Tintyava property, which includes the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria; the Momchil property, which includes the Obichnik gold project located within the municipality of Momchilgrad in southeast, Bulgaria; and a 100% interest in the Iglika property covering an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeast Bulgaria.

