Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Holdings in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 308,832 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,398 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Applied Optoelectronics worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AAOI. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at $161,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 34.6% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 87,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 22,592 shares during the period. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.75.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI opened at $13.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $534.99 million, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.78 and a 200-day moving average of $10.93. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $43.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 19.82% and a negative net margin of 34.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Optoelectronics Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

