eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Sets New 1-Year High at $65.47

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $64.91, with a volume of 82926 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on eBay from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on eBay from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Daiwa America raised eBay to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

eBay Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.69% and a net margin of 26.41%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,530,000.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $1,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,918.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of eBay by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,345 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of eBay by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 7,434 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of eBay by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 320,832 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $17,235,000 after buying an additional 56,254 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in eBay in the 2nd quarter worth $1,580,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in eBay by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 145,247 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after buying an additional 66,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

