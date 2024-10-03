Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 298.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 347 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NVR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,791,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,504 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,002,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,489,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 1,285.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 568 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,601,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVR Stock Performance

Shares of NVR stock opened at $9,732.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 5.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9,031.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8,188.96. NVR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5,210.49 and a 52 week high of $9,912.56.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,585.95, for a total value of $1,270,720.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,369.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

