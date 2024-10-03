IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.50

IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 1890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, ThinkEquity upgraded shares of IperionX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th.

Get IperionX alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IPX

IperionX Stock Up 3.9 %

Institutional Trading of IperionX

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.36.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in IperionX stock. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of IperionX Limited (NASDAQ:IPX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 337,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,684 shares during the period. IperionX accounts for 4.9% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.48% of IperionX worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IperionX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IperionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IperionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.