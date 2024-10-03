Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Hits New 1-Year High at $297.70

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $297.70 and last traded at $296.93, with a volume of 24016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $294.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTW. Barclays started coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $318.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $302.73.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on WTW

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.72.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.31%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,991,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,002,000 after acquiring an additional 98,922 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after purchasing an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 6.2% in the second quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 1,652,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,225,000 after buying an additional 96,981 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,122,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,246,000 after buying an additional 39,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after buying an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.