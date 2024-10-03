Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 8,869 iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,639,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IWB. WealthPLAN Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 76.4% in the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $311.79 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $224.41 and a one year high of $314.80. The company has a market cap of $38.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $303.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $294.81.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

