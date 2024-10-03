Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.65

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.65 and last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 63873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.64.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Saturday, July 27th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Consolidated Communications alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CNSL

Consolidated Communications Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.43. The stock has a market cap of $550.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.98.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $268.71 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a negative net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 25.00%.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Communications

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 9.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 53,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 4,535 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Consolidated Communications by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 244,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Consolidated Communications by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 37,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Communications

(Get Free Report)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access, SIP trunking, and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; and data center and disaster recovery solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.