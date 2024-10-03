Clean Air Metals (CVE:AIR) Trading Down 7.1%

Clean Air Metals Inc. (CVE:AIR – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07. Approximately 144,414 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 334,991 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Clean Air Metals Trading Up 7.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.05. The company has a market cap of C$16.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.10.

About Clean Air Metals

Clean Air Metals Inc, an exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for platinum, palladium, copper, and nickel deposits. Its flagship properties are the Thunder Bay North Critical Minerals Project that comprises of three separate claim blocks which includes the Thunder Bay North Property consists of 300 unpatented claims covering an approximately area of 29,725 hectares; the Escape Lake Property consists of 20 unpatented claims with an area of 561.3 hectares; and the Escape North Property consists of 24 unpatented claims with an area of 1722 hectares located in Ontario, Canada.

