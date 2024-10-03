Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) Reaches New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $75.00 to $83.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Hasbro traded as high as $73.46 and last traded at $72.57, with a volume of 78674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.32.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Hasbro from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.36.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.61.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $995.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.38 million. Hasbro had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a positive return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is currently -27.61%.
Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.
