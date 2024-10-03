Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sets New 12-Month High at $12.35

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.35 and last traded at $12.12, with a volume of 16215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.22.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Funko from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Funko in a report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77. The company has a market cap of $629.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The company had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,129,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,655,558.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Funko news, major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) sold 2,000,000 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total value of $17,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,129,838 shares in the company, valued at $45,655,558.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total transaction of $56,345.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 98,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,201.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,035,805 shares of company stock worth $18,215,169. 4.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FNKO. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Funko in the first quarter worth about $656,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP grew its position in Funko by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Bayberry Capital Partners LP now owns 948,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,328,000 after purchasing an additional 308,000 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Funko in the second quarter valued at $6,996,000. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its holdings in Funko by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 7,129,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,114,000 after purchasing an additional 310,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Funko by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,546,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,609,000 after buying an additional 619,114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

