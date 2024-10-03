Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.95

Shares of Global Business Travel Group, Inc. (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.95 and last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GBTG. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Global Business Travel Group from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Global Business Travel Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th.

Global Business Travel Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.50.

Global Business Travel Group (NYSE:GBTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.97 million. Global Business Travel Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 1.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Global Business Travel Group, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 228,149 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new position in shares of Global Business Travel Group during the first quarter worth $109,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Global Business Travel Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 971,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,841,000 after acquiring an additional 10,446 shares in the last quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Business Travel Group by 480.1% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 131,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 108,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global Business Travel Group in the 1st quarter worth $3,383,000. Institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

About Global Business Travel Group

Global Business Travel Group, Inc provides business-to-business (B2B) travel platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers a suite of technology-enabled solutions to business travelers and clients; travel content suppliers, such as airlines, hotels, ground transportation, and aggregators; and third-party travel agencies.

Further Reading

