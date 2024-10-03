Blue Star Capital (LON:BLU) Shares Down 15%

Blue Star Capital plc (LON:BLU – Get Free Report) traded down 15% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.02 ($0.00). 760,261 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 18,273,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.02 ($0.00).

The company has a market cap of £1.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 0.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.03.

Blue Star Capital plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in seed, early stage, and late stage companies, including buy-outs. The firm provides funding for shell companies at the founder stage, upon IPO and operating businesses prior to IPO or alternative exit. It typically invests in new, disruptive technologies in the fast growing areas of esports, blockchain, and payments.

