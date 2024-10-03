Nuformix (LON:NFX) Trading Down 11.9%

Nuformix plc (LON:NFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 11.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.05 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.05 ($0.00). 14,879,378 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 182% from the average session volume of 5,271,314 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.06 ($0.00).

Nuformix Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £450,620.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About Nuformix

Nuformix plc operates in the field of pharmaceutical development for treating fibrosis and oncology through drug repurposing in the United Kingdom. It offers NXP001, which has completed Phase 1 for use in oncology supportive care. The company is also developing NXP004, a novel form of Olaparib, which is in the IP generation phase for treating oncology; and NXP002 that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

