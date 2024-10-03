SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sets New 1-Year High at $97.94

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $97.94 and last traded at $97.94, with a volume of 509 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $97.79.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.01.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 83.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 65,488 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,174,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 220,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,991,000 after purchasing an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.