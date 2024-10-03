Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN) Sets New 1-Year High at $42.61

Franklin FTSE India ETF (NYSEARCA:FLIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $42.61 and last traded at $42.61, with a volume of 748 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.90.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLIN. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $343,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF in the fourth quarter worth $523,000. RFG Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,591,000. River Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin FTSE India ETF during the first quarter valued at $2,726,000. Finally, KWB Wealth lifted its stake in Franklin FTSE India ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 10,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin FTSE India ETF Company Profile

The Franklin FTSE India ETF (FLIN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE India RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Indian securities. FLIN was launched on Feb 6, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

