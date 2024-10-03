ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.75

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.75 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 172 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.38.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.55 and its 200 day moving average is $11.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000. 51.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

