Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $268.60

Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $268.60 and last traded at $268.60, with a volume of 101 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $265.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Primerica in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $283.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Primerica from $257.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Primerica from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $275.20.

Primerica Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $256.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 1.09.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.24. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $803.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 18.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 21st. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total value of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.85, for a total value of $507,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,846,081.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.55, for a total transaction of $757,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,446,071.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,015. 0.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Primerica by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Primerica by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,076,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Primerica by 456.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 9,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Primerica by 136.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in Primerica during the first quarter worth $979,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primerica

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products.

