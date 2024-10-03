SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $18.26

SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.26 and last traded at $18.26, with a volume of 277971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SITC. Evercore ISI raised SITE Centers to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of SITE Centers from $65.00 to $65.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut SITE Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of SITE Centers from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.54.

SITE Centers Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $191.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.36.

SITE Centers (NYSE:SITC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $17.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $13.92. The business had revenue of $113.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.23 million. SITE Centers had a net margin of 91.77% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that SITE Centers Corp. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SITE Centers

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in SITE Centers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 52,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Vanderbilt University raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SITE Centers by 384.0% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SITE Centers Company Profile

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC.

