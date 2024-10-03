Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.30

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.30 and last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 11607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get Piedmont Office Realty Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDM

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.87.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.45). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $143.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.25 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -81.97%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piedmont Office Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PDM. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 38.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $73,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (also referred to herein as "Piedmont" or the "Company") (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in major U.S. Sunbelt markets. The Company is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with local management offices in each of its markets and is investment-grade rated by Standard & Poor's and Moody's.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Office Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.