Crown (NYSE:CCK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $96.90

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $96.90 and last traded at $96.90, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Crown from $112.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Crown in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Crown from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.86.

Get Crown alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Crown

Crown Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.80 and a 200 day moving average of $83.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. Crown’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total value of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Crown news, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.58, for a total value of $679,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 578,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,416,653.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Miller sold 1,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $96,173.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,006 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,849. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Crown by 10.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 153,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,185,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,825,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,089,029,000 after buying an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Crown by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc. now owns 140,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after buying an additional 31,401 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $6,854,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Crown by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 341,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,045,000 after acquiring an additional 59,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.