AFC Energy (LON:AFC) Shares Down 8.8%

AFC Energy plc (LON:AFC – Get Free Report) shares dropped 8.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.52 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 10.85 ($0.15). Approximately 6,266,909 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the average daily volume of 2,466,206 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.90 ($0.16).

AFC Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 13.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 16.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of £82.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 2.96.

About AFC Energy

AFC Energy plc engages in the development of fuel cell and fuel processing technology and equipment in the United Kingdom. The company provides air cooled and liquid cooled fuel cells, including H-Power Tower, a S series fuel cell generator, and L series fuel cell generators. It is developing H-power generator S series fuel cell, a modular compact; H-power generator S+ series fuel cell diesel generator alternative; ammonia cracker, a technology to convert ammonia into hydrogen; and methanol fuel tower, a technology solution for conversion of carrier fuel methanol into hydrogen.

