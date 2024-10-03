Harvest Minerals (LON:HMI) Shares Up 28.6%

Shares of Harvest Minerals Limited (LON:HMI – Get Free Report) shot up 28.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.90 ($0.01). 6,547,562 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 938% from the average session volume of 630,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.70 ($0.01).
Harvest Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £2.31 million, a P/E ratio of -80.00 and a beta of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 4.99.
About Harvest Minerals
Harvest Minerals Limited engages in the mineral exploration and production of organic natural fertilizers in Brazil. It holds 100% interests in the Arapua fertilizer project comprising 12 mineral claims located in Brazil; and the Miriri Phosphate project consisting of seven mineral rights spanning an area of total 6,112 hectares located in the State of Pernambuco.
