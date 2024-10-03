Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 13.8%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 47,229,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,452% from the average daily volume of 625,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.87, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of £14.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

