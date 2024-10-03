Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Trading Up 13.8%

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited (LON:FAR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 13.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.30 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.30 ($0.04). Approximately 47,229,758 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 7,452% from the average daily volume of 625,397 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.90 ($0.04).
Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources in a report on Thursday, September 26th.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, nickel, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq vanadium/polymetallic mineral deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.
