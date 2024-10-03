Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Sets New 12-Month High at $67.55

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $67.55 and last traded at $67.55, with a volume of 510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $67.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRGS. StockNews.com raised Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Progress Software from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Progress Software from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

Progress Software Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.44 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.28 and its 200 day moving average is $54.07.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Progress Software had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 38.69%. The business had revenue of $178.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Progress Software Co. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,167 shares in the company, valued at $174,185. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 9,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.98, for a total value of $557,616.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,467.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,845 shares of company stock worth $607,170. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Progress Software by 225,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progress Software in the second quarter worth $160,000.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

Further Reading

