Creo Medical Group (LON:CREO) Stock Price Down 10.4%

Creo Medical Group PLC (LON:CREO – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 10.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.50 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 21.50 ($0.29). Approximately 3,671,081 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 483% from the average daily volume of 629,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 24 ($0.32).

Creo Medical Group Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a market cap of £78.69 million, a P/E ratio of -351.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 28.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 32.73.

About Creo Medical Group

Creo Medical Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices and instruments in the United Kingdom. It is developing CROMA, an energy platform that combines bipolar radiofrequency for precise localized cutting and microwave energy for controlled coagulation, to provide physicians with flexible, accurate, and highly controllable devices delivered through a flexible endoscope.

