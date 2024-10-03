Citigroup Increases O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Price Target to $15.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Citigroup from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on OI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $26.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of O-I Glass from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.63.

O-I Glass Price Performance

OI opened at $12.89 on Wednesday. O-I Glass has a twelve month low of $10.08 and a twelve month high of $17.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.26.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. O-I Glass had a negative net margin of 4.32% and a positive return on equity of 15.64%. O-I Glass’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O-I Glass will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Humphrey purchased 15,000 shares of O-I Glass stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $169,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 84,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,765.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O-I Glass

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OI. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in O-I Glass by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 66,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 44,200 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 24,311.1% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 751,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,316,000 after purchasing an additional 104,138 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Nut Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of O-I Glass in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,733,000. 97.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

Further Reading

