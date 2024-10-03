TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $100.00 to $125.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on TransUnion from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research began coverage on TransUnion in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday. They set a neutral rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.44.

TransUnion Stock Up 2.4 %

TransUnion stock opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $106.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.53 and a 200 day moving average of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a negative net margin of 6.11% and a positive return on equity of 15.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -29.37%.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $303,275.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,904,527.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of TransUnion

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in TransUnion by 963.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in TransUnion by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 156.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Featured Stories

