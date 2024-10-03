Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday, September 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnite presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.25.

Magnite Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. Magnite has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.21.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $162.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.04 million. Magnite had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Magnite

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 19,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $286,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 430,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,461,325. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 7,910 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total transaction of $99,586.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 436,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,489,252.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 250,383 shares of company stock valued at $3,519,150. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 111.8% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Magnite in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in Magnite by 973.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Magnite in the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an independent omni-channel sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties to manage and monetize their inventory; and applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory, as well as an independent marketplace that connects buyers and sellers.

