agilon health (NYSE:AGL) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Underperform”

Bank of America lowered shares of agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Bank of America currently has $3.00 target price on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on AGL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of agilon health in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of agilon health from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of agilon health from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.22.

Shares of AGL opened at $3.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day moving average is $5.41. agilon health has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $20.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 0.54.

agilon health (NYSE:AGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). agilon health had a negative net margin of 5.57% and a negative return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that agilon health will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Steven Sell acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.36 per share, for a total transaction of $67,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 67,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,102.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter worth $305,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in agilon health by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,934,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521,995 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in agilon health by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 55,218,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,992,000 after buying an additional 3,813,214 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of agilon health during the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of agilon health by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,139,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,256,000 after buying an additional 3,195,087 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health, inc. provides healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. It offers a platform that manages the total healthcare needs of the patients by subscription-like per-member per-month. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

