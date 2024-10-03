Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) Given New $305.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $289.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AYI. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Acuity Brands from $315.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Acuity Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $280.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $324.00.

NYSE AYI opened at $300.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands has a 12 month low of $156.84 and a 12 month high of $303.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $250.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 1st. The electronics maker reported $4.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.40. Acuity Brands had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Acuity Brands will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Acuity Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 4.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Acuity Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Acuity Brands by 5,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 173 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Acuity Brands by 4,214.3% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 302 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Acuity Brands by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

