TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Given New $109.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) had its price objective raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $97.00 to $109.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TRU. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on TransUnion from $85.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $95.44.

TransUnion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $105.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of -74.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $42.09 and a 1 year high of $106.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.37%.

Insider Activity

In other TransUnion news, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,888,432.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other TransUnion news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.58, for a total transaction of $38,709.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,186 shares in the company, valued at $686,837.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,432.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,328,929. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransUnion

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 237.5% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 963.0% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TransUnion by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in TransUnion by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 910 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in TransUnion by 156.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period.

About TransUnion

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

