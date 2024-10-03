U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Increased to $51.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Evercore ISI from $49.00 to $51.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

USB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer raised their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $43.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.65.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $44.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.04. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.47 and a 52-week high of $47.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.43.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.23%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.99 per share, with a total value of $449,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.9% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 65,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,624,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 7,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

