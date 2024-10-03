CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target Increased to $555.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $520.00 to $555.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CACI. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CACI International from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on CACI International from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CACI International from $525.00 to $577.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut CACI International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $485.60.

Get CACI International alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CACI

CACI International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $505.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $302.21 and a fifty-two week high of $508.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $473.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.77.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information technology services provider reported $6.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.68. CACI International had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 5.48%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,319,830.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CACI International news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.27, for a total transaction of $468,771.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,651 shares in the company, valued at $10,946,548.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John S. Mengucci sold 10,000 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $463.18, for a total value of $4,631,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,319,830.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,270 shares of company stock valued at $10,165,972 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in CACI International by 900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its position in shares of CACI International by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 35.1% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of CACI International by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.