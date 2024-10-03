National Bank Financial Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for TELUS Co. (TSE:T)

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of TELUS in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 1st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.97 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for TELUS’s current full-year earnings is $1.06 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TELUS’s FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Get TELUS alerts:

Several other research firms also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of TELUS from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on TELUS from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$24.58.

TELUS Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$33.27 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$22.34 and its 200-day moving average price is C$22.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.58. TELUS has a 1-year low of C$20.04 and a 1-year high of C$25.94.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.04 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 3.91%.

Insider Activity at TELUS

In related news, Director Marc Parent bought 10,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$22.52 per share, with a total value of C$237,135.60. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TELUS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.389 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ?. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 294.34%.

TELUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.