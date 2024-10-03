Baker Hughes Forecasted to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $2.25 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

BKR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.38.

Baker Hughes Price Performance

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $37.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.96. Baker Hughes has a 12-month low of $28.32 and a 12-month high of $39.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Twin Tree Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 183.0% during the first quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 338,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,348,000 after buying an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 274,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,367,000 after purchasing an additional 102,174 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter worth $13,672,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 207.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 237,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,113,000 after purchasing an additional 160,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 98.7% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 50,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,850 shares in the last quarter. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 616,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 6th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is 46.93%.

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.