Evercore ISI Lowers Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target to $48.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

SNV has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Synovus Financial from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Synovus Financial stock opened at $42.53 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Synovus Financial has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $47.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.39.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.20. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $563.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synovus Financial

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $28,366.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $685,284.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Synovus Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNV. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 43.5% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 404.8% in the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,378 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.