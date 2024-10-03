Analysts Issue Forecasts for Epsilon Energy Ltd.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPSN)

Epsilon Energy Ltd. (NASDAQ:EPSN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Epsilon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. White anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Epsilon Energy’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Epsilon Energy (NASDAQ:EPSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Epsilon Energy had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Epsilon Energy in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company.

Epsilon Energy Price Performance

Shares of EPSN opened at $5.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.37. The company has a market capitalization of $130.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96 and a beta of 0.39. Epsilon Energy has a 1 year low of $4.70 and a 1 year high of $6.00.

Epsilon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. Epsilon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 108.70%.

Insider Activity at Epsilon Energy

In other Epsilon Energy news, CEO Jason Stabell bought 9,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $48,253.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 396,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,092,669.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Epsilon Energy

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPSN. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Epsilon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Epsilon Energy by 159.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 32,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 20,050 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Epsilon Energy by 47.3% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 37,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Epsilon Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 5,742 shares during the period. Finally, Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Epsilon Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Epsilon Energy

Epsilon Energy Ltd., a natural gas and oil company, engages in the acquisition, development, gathering, and production of natural oil and gas reserves in the United States. The company operates through Upstream and Gathering System segments. It has natural gas production in the Marcellus Shale in Pennsylvania; and oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas production in the Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico, and Anadarko Basin in Oklahoma.

