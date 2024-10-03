Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.
Ispire Technology Stock Performance
Ispire Technology stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.84.
Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Ispire Technology Company Profile
Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.
