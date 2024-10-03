Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR) Receives “Buy” Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Ispire Technology Stock Performance

Ispire Technology stock opened at $6.37 on Wednesday. Ispire Technology has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.89. The stock has a market cap of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of -26.54 and a beta of 2.84.

Get Ispire Technology alerts:

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.04. Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 34.23% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $37.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.00 million. On average, analysts predict that Ispire Technology will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ispire Technology Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISPR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 46,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 10.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 175,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 62.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 24,017 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ispire Technology in the first quarter worth about $196,000. Finally, Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Ispire Technology by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,669,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,357,000 after acquiring an additional 809,819 shares during the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ispire Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ispire Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.