Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) PT Lowered to $17.00

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Evercore ISI from $17.50 to $17.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

HBAN has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Argus raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.71.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Huntington Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.04.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th were paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 55.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total transaction of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Huntington Bancshares news, VP Nancy E. Maloney sold 57,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $871,685.55. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 69,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,364.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 33,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.13, for a total value of $499,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 265,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,021,690.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,622 shares of company stock worth $1,762,904 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 251,152.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 173,364 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after purchasing an additional 173,295 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 1,617,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $22,577,000 after buying an additional 564,729 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 136,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,911,000 after buying an additional 10,795 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,534,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,124,000 after buying an additional 1,838,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 206,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 126,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

