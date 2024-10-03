Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Price Target Raised to $375.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on EFX. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Equifax in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $277.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $306.95.

Equifax stock opened at $293.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 65.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $292.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $260.99. Equifax has a one year low of $159.95 and a one year high of $309.63.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equifax will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Equifax’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

In other news, EVP Carla Chaney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.85, for a total transaction of $845,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,118.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,248 shares in the last quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Equifax by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Equifax by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 12,342 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,220,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

