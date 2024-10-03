Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Price Target Raised to $691.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $633.00 to $691.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PH has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $610.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $622.00 to $654.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $636.64.

PH stock opened at $627.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $80.74 billion, a PE ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $583.78 and a 200-day moving average of $552.89. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $362.49 and a 12-month high of $639.87.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 26.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 30.73%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total value of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,299,947. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,986,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 346.7% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

