Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN) to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Western Copper & Gold in a research report issued on Monday, September 30th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Nizami forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Western Copper & Gold’s current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Western Copper & Gold’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

Western Copper & Gold (NYSE:WRN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

WRN has been the topic of several other research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of Western Copper & Gold in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Western Copper & Gold to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th.

Western Copper & Gold Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WRN opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.15. Western Copper & Gold has a one year low of $0.95 and a one year high of $1.66. The company has a market cap of $243.78 million, a PE ratio of -41.00 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Western Copper & Gold stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of Western Copper & Gold Corp (NYSE:WRN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 27,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper & Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

