Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) Price Target Increased to $26.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Free Report) had its price target upped by Evercore ISI from $24.50 to $26.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an in-line rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on RF. Citigroup boosted their price target on Regions Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regions Financial has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.36.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Regions Financial

Regions Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $22.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Regions Financial has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $23.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.62.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 18.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Regions Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 54.35%.

Institutional Trading of Regions Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American National Bank & Trust grew its position in Regions Financial by 1,856.7% in the 3rd quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 1,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 157.2% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.6% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Regions Financial by 530.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

About Regions Financial

(Get Free Report)

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.