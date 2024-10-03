Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Given New $652.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $647.00 to $652.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the social networking company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on META. Truist Financial upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $525.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $565.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $598.08.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $572.81 on Wednesday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $279.40 and a 1 year high of $583.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $521.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The social networking company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $39.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.26 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 34.34% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 21.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is currently 11.49%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 901 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $451.15, for a total transaction of $406,486.15. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,034,122.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total value of $235,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,044,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,462 shares of company stock worth $162,308,065 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Meta Platforms

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.6% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 4,044 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 9,317 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,333,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 9.3% during the third quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 25,361 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $14,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165 shares during the period. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 8.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 524 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

