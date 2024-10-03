Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Expected to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Flywire in a research report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley analyst H. Goetsch now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.28. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Flywire’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Flywire’s FY2025 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FLYW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Flywire from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. BTIG Research cut their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Flywire from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Flywire from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Flywire from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.21.

Shares of FLYW stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -142.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 0.98. Flywire has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $31.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.57.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.03% and a negative net margin of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $103.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Flywire by 125.1% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 11,731,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,284,000 after buying an additional 6,519,598 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flywire by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,861,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,486,000 after acquiring an additional 100,704 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its position in Flywire by 10.3% during the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 4,837,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,018,000 after acquiring an additional 450,760 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Flywire by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,713,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,819,000 after purchasing an additional 485,654 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in shares of Flywire by 253.3% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,962,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CTO David R. King sold 3,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.31, for a total value of $60,654.24. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 616,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,674,730.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 3,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total transaction of $60,488.12. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 620,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,119.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,966 shares of company stock worth $480,143. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

