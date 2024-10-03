Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Materion in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.58. The consensus estimate for Materion’s current full-year earnings is $5.74 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Materion’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.30 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Materion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE MTRN opened at $97.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 3.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $111.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 1.18. Materion has a fifty-two week low of $92.23 and a fifty-two week high of $145.08.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $425.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.02 million. Materion had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

Materion Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Materion’s payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Materion by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,553,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,389,000 after purchasing an additional 12,041 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Materion by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,213,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,201,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Materion by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 687,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,503,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Materion by 21.8% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 538,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,280,000 after acquiring an additional 96,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Materion by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 444,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,010,000 after acquiring an additional 105,969 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Materion

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

