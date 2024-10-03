HC Wainwright Comments on Shattuck Labs, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:STTK – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Shattuck Labs in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). HC Wainwright currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Shattuck Labs’ current full-year earnings is ($1.72) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Shattuck Labs’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.41) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.91) EPS.

Get Shattuck Labs alerts:

Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Shattuck Labs had a negative net margin of 2,067.99% and a negative return on equity of 68.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.50 million. Shattuck Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 704.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Shattuck Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Shattuck Labs

Shattuck Labs Price Performance

Shares of Shattuck Labs stock opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $59.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.04. Shattuck Labs has a 52-week low of $1.18 and a 52-week high of $11.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shattuck Labs

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shattuck Labs by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,819,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,270,000 after buying an additional 502,860 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 15.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 599,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 78,177 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 83.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 392,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 177,910 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Shattuck Labs by 209.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Shattuck Labs by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 142,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Shattuck Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Shattuck Labs, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disease in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SL-172154, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of ovarian, fallopian tube, and peritoneal cancers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shattuck Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shattuck Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.