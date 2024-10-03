Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04.

Shares of NOU opened at C$2.12 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.54. The stock has a market cap of C$238.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.82. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 1-year low of C$1.80 and a 1-year high of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.

