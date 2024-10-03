Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (CVE:NOU)

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (CVE:NOU – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital increased their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Roth Capital analyst J. Reagor now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). The consensus estimate for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s current full-year earnings is ($0.46) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.
Nouveau Monde Graphite (CVE:NOU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.04.
Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and evaluation of mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. It primarily explores for graphite. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Matawinie graphite property including 176 mining claims covering an area of 9,264 hectares located in Quebec.
