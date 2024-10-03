Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Upgraded to “Strong Sell” at Barclays

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Barclays to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 41.10% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
